Coroner called to serious highway crash on Vancouver Island: Witnesses

Witnesses say two vehicles became airborne after colliding at high speed on Thursday afternoon near Cobble Hill, B.C.

The crash happened at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway (TCH) and Kilmalu Road around 3:30 p.m.

Witnesses say a large delivery truck was traveling at highway speeds on the TCH when it collided with a vehicle in the intersection.

A witness tell CTV News that the two vehicles hit with such force they became airborne. The delivery truck flipped and landed on its side, according to witnesses.

The BC Coroners Service is on scene, and witnesses say a large tarp has been draped over one of the vehicles.

It’s currently unclear how the accident happened and how many people were involved.

CTV News has reached out to police and fire sources.

According to Emcon Services Inc. South Island Division, which oversees highway maintenance, the north bound lanes of the highway could be closed until 11 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

**Update** detour Northbound available via Kilmalu Rd->Telegraph Rd->Fisher Rd-> Hwy 1. Southbound lanes are open. https://t.co/4nLYS0QYIw