Coroner investigating fatal early morning crash on Sooke Road
One person has died after a single-vehicle crash on Sooke Road early Tuesday morning.
The BC Coroners Service confirmed to CTV News Vancouver Island on Thursday that it was investigating a death related to the crash, which Mounties said left five people with serious injuries.
Officers were called to the scene in the 5800-block of Sooke Road at 2:15 a.m. to assist BC Ambulance, according to a news release from Sooke RCMP.
Police said the vehicle had collided with a tree, seriously injuring all five occupants.
"In the interest of the privacy of the persons and families involved, no further details are being released at this time," police said in the release.
The crash closed Sooke Road for several hours Tuesday morning while police investigated.
RCMP said they're looking to speak to witnesses and review any dash cam video that may have been recorded showing a black, two-door sedan travelling west along Sooke Road between 1:30 and 2:15 a.m.
The area they're interested in is between Woodlands Road in Sooke and Veterans Memorial Parkway in Langford, police said.
Anyone with information or video is asked to call Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241.
