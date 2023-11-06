Coroner’s inquest into death of Lexi Daken begins with testimony from health-care professionals

Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

A jury of three women and two men has been selected in the New Brunswick coroner’s inquest into the death of Lexi Daken.

The inquest began Monday morning and is expected to last five days.

It will focus on the circumstances surrounding the death of Daken, who took her own life on Feb. 24, 2021, but not before she tried to get help.

Six days before her death, Daken went to the emergency room of the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital in Fredericton with her guidance counsellor. It was believed she was experiencing suicidal ideation, but after waiting eight hours to see a psychiatrist, she was sent home without being seen.

Monday morning’s testimony began with a focus on a previous suicide attempt made by Daken on Nov. 17, 2020. The first witness was Edward Johnson, a paramedic who responded that day. He said it was a call for a 15-year-old who had overdosed on medication. They met Daken, who was able to communicate with paramedics, and said she wanted to die by suicide. They transported Daken to the Chalmers Hospital.

Terri-Lynn Gray, a registered nurse with Horizon Health at the Chalmers Hospital in its emergency room, was the second witness. She treated Daken that day in November, where the teen was deemed a level two - which meant she was supposed to be seen by a physician within 15 minutes. A physician saw her within five minutes.

Daken was discharged just hours later.

Dr. Abayomi Oyedele Otusajo, who has spent the last six years working as a psychiatrist at the Chalmers Hospital, said he hadn’t met Daken before that day in the emergency room. He said he determined Daken had major depressive disorder based on her suicidal thoughts, feelings of hopelessness and weight loss, among other symptoms. He also mentioned Daken showed signs of borderline personality disorder. He said he prescribed Prozac, and referred her to the provincial mental health clinic. Daken’s father, Chris, also said he would get her private help, through his work.

Otusajo made note that Daken said she would never do it again, and the family seemed comfortable with the treatment plan.

The next witness was a private mental health counsellor, Joan Doyle, who was connected to the Daken’s through Chris’ workplace and saw the teen the next day, on Nov. 18.

She recalled that Daken had a lot of remorse, saying the teen told her that when she started to get drowsy after taking the medication she was the one who “sounded the alarm” wanting to go to the hospital.

“I felt that she had a lot going for her,” Doyle said, clarifying that Daken had a high academic standing and was a good athlete. “She talked about her reasons for living, that she had a lot of reasons for living, that she didn’t want to die.”

She said after her first session with Daken she spoke to the teen’s dad. Doyle said she explained to him that she felt the teen would need long-term support.

“I did say that the mental health clinic was under-resourced... that if you have the ability to pay for private counselling, you should do that,” she said.

She saw Daken for several sessions, where she introduced her to a strategy for emotional regulation.

The counsellor says at one session Daken brought her Christmas shortbread cookies, and that the teen was beaming handing them to her.

“She was exquisitely beautiful,” Doyle recalled.

She said she seemed to be getting better.

But, during a session in January, Daken revealed that something had happened over the holidays, which sparked a depressive episode. She also shared that she had an eating disorder and was only eating regular meals three to four days a week.

“It was alarming,” said Doyle.

It was emotional testimony. The counsellor said, during their last session, Daken said she had gotten an appointment with the mental health clinic. She encouraged Daken to tell the next mental health professionals about her eating disorder.

“She was full of light, she was a girl, to know her was to love her… her sense of safety and her sense of self was damaged because of childhood trauma,” Doyle said.

---

If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available in Canada.

Canada Suicide Prevention Helpline (1-833-456-4566)

Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (1 800 463-2338)

Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645)

Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868)

If you need immediate assistance call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.