Coroner's inquest into death of teen at Brantford, Ont., school for blind children begins

A coroner’s inquest into the death of a disabled teen who was in the care of an Ontario school for the blind began Monday. His mother testified as the first witness.

Samuel Brown, who was born with a genetic condition that left him blind and deaf, attended W. Ross Macdonald School for the Blind in Brantford, Ont. and was 18 years old when he died in February, 2018.

The inquest is expected to look at the circumstances surrounding Samuel’s death and a jury could make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths.

Samuel’s family said medical experts disagreed about what led to his death and he was in good health the weekend before he died.

They said only 12 hours passed between the time they received a phone call indicating their son was unwell and when he was pronounced dead in hospital.

“On Feb. 8, 2018, Mrs. Brown received a call from the school telling her Samuel was ill, and that was the evening before he ultimately died,” said inquest counsel Maria Stevens when introducing the case to the jury on Monday. “She then received a call on the morning of Feb. 9, the next morning, telling her Samuel was taken to hospital by ambulance and she would not ultimately end up seeing her son alive again."

Samuel’s mother Andrea Brown told the jury she made it known to the school ahead of time her son had aspiration pneumonia, which affected his ability to swallow, increasing his risk of getting food and liquids in his airway.

Brown said the investigating coroner produced a report saying her son had died of natural causes with a follow-up autopsy report concluding he had died of pneumonia, deepening the family’s confusion.

“That’s correct,” Andrea responded when asked if Samuel experienced aspiration pneumonia before going to the school.

Stevens asked: “How often had that happened prior to his admission, do you recall?”

“I only recall once,” Brown replied.

Stevens said Samuel was reported to be in good health by staff members at the school, but by Feb. 8, Samuel appeared to be struggling with congestion and had developed a fever. It was reported that staff would check on Samuel in thirty minute intervals, reporting at some points it appeared that Samuel had laboured breathing.

By 6 a.m., he was unresponsive, prompting the call to 9-1-1.

The Brown family is hopeful the inquest will clear up the conflicting medical opinions and provide them with more answers surrounding Samuel’s death.

The inquest will continue this week with 13 witnesses expected to testify