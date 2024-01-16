Coroner's inquest into death of Toronto teen Sammy Yatim resumes today
TORONTO - A coroner's inquest into the death of Sammy Yatim, a Toronto teen who was shot by a police officer on an empty streetcar, resumes today.
The inquest began Friday and heard from Yatim's parents and sister, who urged jurors to recommend more support for families in their situation.
The inquest also heard testimony from the man who drove the streetcar Yatim was on, and jurorsviewed video of the teen's confrontation with police on July 27, 2013.
Yatim, who was 18 at the time, was alone on a streetcar and holding a small knife when he was shot by then-Const. James Forcillo shortly after midnight.
He was hit by two rounds of shots. Jurors in Forcillo's criminal trial acquitted him of second-degree murder related to the first round of shots, which court heard had killed the teen, but found him guilty of attempted murder related to the second volley.
Forcillo was sentenced to six and a half years behind bars and was granted full parole in 2020.
-
'This is truly a dream come true': London, Ont. man wins $152K jackpotA husband and father from London is still in shock after winning a jackpot worth more than $152,000 earlier this month.
-
NAIT/Blatchford LRT station to open, connecting 30,000 residents and students to downtownPhase one of the Metro Line Northwest LRT extension has been finished ahead of schedule and within budget.
-
Ottawa cop found guilty of assault gets suspended sentenceOttawa Police Const. Goran Beric walked out of court Tuesday after a judge handed him a suspended sentence with 30 months probation.
-
Toronto MP slams city’s threat of a 16.5% property tax increase if Ottawa doesn’t help outA Toronto MP is lashing out against the City of Toronto's proposal to tack on an extra six per cent property tax increase to a base proposal of 10.5 per cent more if the federal government doesn't provide the city with additional funding to support refugees and asylum-seekers.
-
Coast guard confirms that fuel spilled into Charlottetown harbour came from shipThe Canadian Coast Guard says there was a fuel spill in Charlottetown harbour earlier this week as a ship was being refuelled, but the extent of the spill remains unclear.
-
Manitoba's Professor Popsicle is retiring after years of helping save livesGordon Giesbrecht, who is known as Professor Popsicle, is retiring from the University of Manitoba after years of educating people about cold weather survival.
-
Ottawa police stopping average of 2 impaired drivers per dayOttawa police say although the holidays are behind us and festive RIDE checks are over, officers are still stopping impaired drivers.
-
Calgary minor charged with attempted murder in Surrey, B.C.Several months after a brazen daytime shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Surrey, B.C., a second Calgary resident has been charged with attempted murder.
-
Maritime ski hills are making adjustments to combat milder wintersAfter bad weather delayed opening to many hills last year, skiers in the Maritimes are now hitting the slopes earlier than usual.