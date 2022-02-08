Coroner's inquest into police shooting of Chantel Moore in N.B. delayed until May

A coroner's inquest into the police shooting of a 26-year-old Indigenous woman in northwestern New Brunswick has been delayed until May.

Chantel Moore was shot during a wellness check in the early hours of June 4, 2020, in Edmundston, N.B., and investigators at the time said Moore had approached the officer with a knife.

Last November, the New Brunswick Police Commission said there was insufficient evidence the Edmundston police officer who shot Moore breached his code of conduct.

A news release Monday from the Justice Department says the inquest will begin May 16 instead of later this month. It did not include the reason for the decision to reschedule.

The inquest is expected to last four to six days and will be held in Fredericton.

Acting chief coroner Michael Johnston and jurors will evaluate evidence to determine the facts surrounding Moore's death and make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances in the future.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2022.