Coroner's inquest into the deaths of four Hydro One workers in Tweed, Ont. helicopter crash to begin June 5
A coroner's inquest will be held next month into the deaths of four Hydro One workers killed in a helicopter crash in Tweed, Ont.
The inquest will examine the events surrounding their deaths, and the jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths from occurring in similar circumstances in the future.
A Hydro One helicopter crashed at a construction site in Tweed on Dec. 14, 2017. James Baragar, Jeff Howes, Darcy Jansen, and Kyle Shorrock were all killed in the crash.
The Transportation Safety Board concluded an unsecured external cargo and a lack of seatbelts for passengers were factors that contributed to the crash.
In its October 2019 report, the TSB said a tool bag attached to the outside of the helicopter came loose, striking and badly damaging the tail rotor on descent, causing the aircraft to spin out of control and crash.
The inquest will begin on Monday, June 5, and will hear from 10 witnesses during 15 days of testimony. The inquest will be conducted by video conference.
A coroner's inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.
