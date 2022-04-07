Coroner's inquest ordered after death of New Brunswick inmate

An inmate has died in hospital after he was found unresponsive at a correctional facility in New Brunswick last week.

In a news release Thursday, the New Brunswick government said 24-year-old Jarrett Lorne Lunn was found unresponsive at the Madawaska Regional Correctional Centre in Saint-Hilaire, N.B., on March 31.

When he was found, the province says staff administered first aid and he was transported to the Edmundston Regional Hospital. He died early Thursday morning.

Lunn was being held on remand awaiting a court appearance.

The province says the matter is being investigated by the RCMP and a coroner’s inquest will be held.

Details of the inquest, including the presiding coroner, schedule, and location, will be determined after all investigations have been concluded.