Coroner's inquest ordered after death of New Brunswick inmate
An inmate has died in hospital after he was found unresponsive at a correctional facility in New Brunswick last week.
In a news release Thursday, the New Brunswick government said 24-year-old Jarrett Lorne Lunn was found unresponsive at the Madawaska Regional Correctional Centre in Saint-Hilaire, N.B., on March 31.
When he was found, the province says staff administered first aid and he was transported to the Edmundston Regional Hospital. He died early Thursday morning.
Lunn was being held on remand awaiting a court appearance.
The province says the matter is being investigated by the RCMP and a coroner’s inquest will be held.
Details of the inquest, including the presiding coroner, schedule, and location, will be determined after all investigations have been concluded.
-
Sask. high school students tackle Ukraine-Russia war at model UN debateHigh school students debated topics including the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations Youth Delegate General Assembly in Prince Albert on Wednesday.
-
Supreme Court of Canada dismisses injunction on Alberta rules on drug-use sitesA last-ditch legal effort to temporarily bar supervised drug-use sites in Alberta from requiring clients to show personal identification has met a dead end in Canada's top court.
-
This 8-year-old Edmonton violin prodigy is already performing overseasAn Edmonton boy with fast fingers and a great ear for music is quickly becoming an internationally-recognized musical prodigy.
-
Pilot killed in Vancouver Island helicopter crash remembered as skilled flyer, community volunteerA Port Alberni, B.C., helicopter pilot known within the logging industry as "the Island Star" is being remembered Thursday after the chopper he was piloting crashed Wednesday morning on northern Vancouver Island.
-
UVic receives $1.2M in B.C. funding for housing and dining projectBritish Columbia is helping build four housing and infrastructure projects using mass timber, including a new building at the University of Victoria.
-
Ottawa unveils $2.6B carbon capture tax credit for energy sectorOttawa is urging oil and gas companies to move quickly to take advantage of a major new tax credit for carbon capture and storage technology.
-
Nearly $400k of Sask. COVID-19 fines still unpaidNearly $400,000 worth of COVID-19 tickets remains unpaid in Saskatchewan, according to the Ministry of Justice.
-
Fire advisory declared in Rocky View CountyA fire advisory was declared for West Rocky View County Thursday afternoon.
-
Man taken into custody in relation to 2021 downtown shooting: EPSPolice arrested a 34-year-old man on "numerous" province-wide warrants related to a June 2021 shooting in downtown Edmonton.