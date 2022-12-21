Coroner's inquest scheduled into workplace death at Fredericton sawmill more than 3 years ago

A coroner's inquest has been scheduled into the death of a worker at a sawmill in Fredericton more than three years ago.

Troy Bourque died on Oct. 10, 2019 as a result of injuries sustained while working at Devon Lumber on Gibson Street.

At the time, Fredericton police confirmed it responded to the incident, but said the investigation had been turned over to WorkSafeNB.

A news release from the New Brunswick government Wednesday says the presiding coroner and a jury will publicly hear evidence from witnesses to determine the facts surrounding Bourque's death.

"The jury will have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances in the future," read the release.

The inquest, which is a formal court proceeding that allows for the public presentation of all evidence relating to a death, is scheduled from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18 at the Saint John Law Courts, located at 10 Peel Plaza.

According to the company's website, Devon Lumber has been in operation for more than 70 years, making it one of the oldest family-run sawmills in New Brunswick. The company produces a variety of softwood and cedar lumber products.