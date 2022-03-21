Coroner's inquest to examine 2018 death of man at Mississauga construction site
Staff
The Canadian Press
A coroner's inquest is set to examine the death of a man who was fatally injured while working at a Mississauga, Ont., construction site.
The Ministry of the Solicitor General says Fernando Santos died on Jan. 23, 2018 at the age of 59.
It says an inquest is mandatory under the Coroner's Act.
The inquest will look into the circumstances surrounding Santos's death.
It is set to begin April 4 and last five days.
Jurors may make recommendations meant to prevent other similar deaths.
(The Canadian Press)
-
