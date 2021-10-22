iHeartRadio

Coroner to probe fatal police shooting involving B.C. senior with shotgun

(File Photo)

The BC Coroners Service says it will hold an inquest into the deaths of two people shot just over five years ago during a confrontation with police in the tiny northern Interior village of Granisle, on the shore of Babine Lake, east of Smithers.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jovan Williams and his 73-year-old mother Shirley Williams were shot as RCMP responded to what they described as a “neighbour dispute involving a handgun.”

The officer who fired the shots was cleared of any wrongdoing by the Independent Investigations Office - with the IIO report finding Jovan Williams ran from a home, pointed a rifle and threw a fuel-filled bottle, while Shirley Williams emerged carrying a shotgun and wearing a bulletproof vest.

The inquest - originally scheduled for June of last year - was postponed due to the pandemic and is now slated for the week of Nov. 1, in Smithers.

