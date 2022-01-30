Coroners service called to 'tragic' East Vancouver fire

The BC Coroners Service has been called to the scene of a fire in East Vancouver Sunday morning.

While officials have not confirmed the number or nature of fatalities associated with the blaze in the 2800 block of East 41st Avenue, they described the incident as "tragic" and promised to hold a news conference at 2 p.m.

Firefighters were called to the home near the intersection of 41st and Earles Street sometime before 7:30 a.m.

Images from the scene showed bright orange flames consuming the interior of the building as smoke billowed from a window in the front of the one-storey house.

Several fire trucks and ambulances could be seen at the scene, along with Vancouver police and, later in the day, the coroners service.

This is a developing story and will be updated.