Saskatchewan has been under-reporting the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in its daily reports.

The provincial dashboard had reported that 125 people were in hospital - but as of Tuesday the actual number is 165, the Ministry of Health said in a news release.

The mistake was due to COVID-19 data set correction as Saskatchewan updated definitions of the COVID-19 infectious period to align with national definitions, the ministry said.

“These are not new hospitalizations. These are patients no longer infectious for COVID-19, which had shifted them from active to recovered cases, but still experiencing the complications of COVID-19 illness,” the release said.

“Validation processes are in place to report a complete census of patients in hospital, including ICU, due to COVID-19. The Ministry of Health is currently reviewing how these cases are reported in other Canadian jurisdictions.”

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is working to ensure these numbers are included in the daily case reports, the ministry says.