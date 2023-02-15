Correctional employee facing drug charges at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont.

A Correctional Service of Canada employee is facing charges for allegedly smuggling drugs into Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont.

On Feb. 10, CSC staff detained an individual suspected of bringing contraband into the multilevel correctional facility on Bath Road, Ontario Provincial Police said.

"Investigators seized contraband, including suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl."

Darren Blanchard, 47, of Leeds and Thousand Islands Township is facing charges of breach of trust, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and a charge under the Corrections and Conditional Release Act with possession of contraband beyond the visitor control point in a penitentiary and delivering contraband to an inmate.

The Correctional Service of Canada confirms Blanchard is a CSC employee, and has been placed on leave.

"Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, inmates, and the public is our top priority," CSC said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

"The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) is aware of the case involving a staff member at Collins Bay Institution. CSC is cooperating with the Ontario Provincial Police in their investigation."