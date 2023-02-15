Correctional employee facing drug charges at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont.
A Correctional Service of Canada employee is facing charges for allegedly smuggling drugs into Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont.
On Feb. 10, CSC staff detained an individual suspected of bringing contraband into the multilevel correctional facility on Bath Road, Ontario Provincial Police said.
"Investigators seized contraband, including suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl."
Darren Blanchard, 47, of Leeds and Thousand Islands Township is facing charges of breach of trust, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and a charge under the Corrections and Conditional Release Act with possession of contraband beyond the visitor control point in a penitentiary and delivering contraband to an inmate.
The Correctional Service of Canada confirms Blanchard is a CSC employee, and has been placed on leave.
"Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, inmates, and the public is our top priority," CSC said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.
"The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) is aware of the case involving a staff member at Collins Bay Institution. CSC is cooperating with the Ontario Provincial Police in their investigation."
-
'Everybody loves it': Pet therapy program returns to YEG Edmonton International AirportThe popular pet therapy program has returned to the YEG Edmonton International Airport.
-
Iconic Toronto restaurant clears the air following rumours of shutdownWhat was meant to be a love letter to Toronto – a see you later, not a teary-eyed goodbye– turned into an emotional upheaval from the city when an iconic restaurant posted an unintentionally cryptic message on Valentine’s Day.
-
Calgary police stop sedan travelling 123 km/h in 50 km/h zoneCalgary police are using an example of excessive speeding from the weekend to warn drivers to slow down on city streets.
-
Mental health in the spotlight at WRPS board meetingMental health concerns were discussed at Wednesday’s Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) board meeting, where the police chief says they respond to a minimum of 3,000 mental health-specific calls annually.
-
'He's been driven out': CAO who helped guide newly elected council shockingly resignsAfter just over two years on the job, Central Elgin (CE) chief administrative officer (CAO) Paul Shipway has shockingly resigned.
-
Pilot program offering more respite opportunities launches in WindsorA new program is merging respite services with hospitality.
-
Alberta NDP promises health teams to improve access to family physiciansNDP Leader Rachel Notley says if her party forms government after the spring election, its goal would be for a million or more Albertans to be able to see their family doctor within a day or two near where they live.
-
Anonymous UBC student hides over 100 gift cards across campusAn anonymous student at UBC is helping spread some joy during stressful times for students, by hiding gift cards across campus.
-
Police release photos of suspect who allegedly stabbed man in face with broken bottle on TTC subway trainToronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly stabbed another man in the face with a broken bottle on board a TTC subway train.