Correctional officer at Kitchener, Ont. women’s prison charged with sexual assault

A correctional officer at a women's prison in Kitchener, Ont. has been arrested and charged after a sexual assault investigation, according to police.

Police said in April 2022, staff at the Grand Valley Institution for Women on Homer Watson Blvd., reported to police a sexual relationship involving a correctional officer and an inmate.

As a result of an investigation, on Dec. 9 a 43-year-old Cambridge man was arrested and charged with sexual assault and breach of trust.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.