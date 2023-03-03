Program officer charged after sexual assault at Edmonton Institution for Women
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Karyn Mulcahy
A man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault at the Edmonton Institution for Women last January.
Edmonton police were notified about the assault in August 2022.
An inmate at the facility was allegedly confined and sexually assaulted by a male correctional program officer.
On Feb. 28, 2023, Peter Wolf, 55, was arrested and charged with sexual assault, unlawful confinement, and breach of trust by a public officer.
Friday, the Correctional Service of Canada said it is aware of the case and is co-operating with EPS in the investigation, and the employee has been placed on leave.
He is scheduled to appear in court on April 11.
