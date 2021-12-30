Correctional Service Canada confirms 10 positive COVID-19 cases at N.B. federal correctional facility

Three inmates and seven staff at the Atlantic Institution, a maximum-security prison in Renous, N.B., have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release from Correctional Service Canada (CSC), it says the situation is being closely monitored, and measures are in pace to minimize the spread of the virus within the institution.

COVID-19 testing is being offered to inmates and staff, and in-person visits are temporarily suspended at the institution, which has a capacity of 331 inmates.

"Employees are also required to do a rapid test and provide a negative result before entering the site to prevent possible spread at the institution," read the release from CSC.

Inmate testing numbers are available on their website.

CSC says the number of active cases reported for the institution may change as more testing is completed and lab-confirmed results become available.

"This is an evolving situation and we will continue to apply and reinforce infection prevention and control measures to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19 and adapt based on public health advice," wrote CSC.

All staff and inmates at the facility are equipped with masks, and we have increased cleaning and disinfecting throughout the site.

All individuals entering the institution are also actively screened, and decisions regarding access to the site as well as programs and services are made in consideration of public health advice.