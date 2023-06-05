Correctional Service of Canada releases statement on Paul Bernardo's transfer to medium-security prison

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) has released a statement about serial killer Paul Bernardo's transfer to a medium-security prison.

"These were horrific crimes and we regret any pain and concern this has caused," the statement, released Monday afternoon, said. "We want to assure Canadians that this offender continues to be incarcerated in a secure and controlled institution."

The agency said Commissioner Anne Kelly has ordered an additional review to ensure Bernardo’s transfer was "appropriate, evidence-based, and more importantly, adequately considered victims."

The statement does not say why Bernardo was transferred.

Last week, Bernardo was moved to a medium-security prison in Quebec after spending more than a decade at Millhaven Institution near Kingston. The now 58-year-old is responsible for the murders of teenagers Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy.

The CSC said it’s “important to know” medium-security facilities also have the same perimeter controls as maximum-security institutions.

"These facilities are strictly guarded 24/7, inmate movement is controlled, and we have rigorous security protocols," the CSC said.

The CSC said the decisions on prisoner security levels are reviewed by law every two years.

“Let us be clear that, at any point, an inmate can be placed, or returned to, a higher security level if deemed necessary to ensure the safety of the public or our institutions, and, pending the review, we will not hesitate to do so, if needed.”

'ROT IN HELL'

Meanwhile, Ontario Premier Doug Ford released a statement on Monday about Bernardo's transfer, saying he should "rot in a maximum-security prison" for the rest of his "miserable existence."

"We stand with his victims and their families, including those of Leslie Mahaffy and Kristen French," Ford said in a statement.

Minister Paul Calandra echoed the premier’s sentiments, telling reporters on Monday that Bernardo should “rot in hell, and until then until, he should rot in a maximum-security facility.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he understands how "shocked and appalled" Canadians are at the decision.

Trudeau said that's why Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will be raising the matter with the commissioner of the correctional service this week.

With files from The Canadian Press