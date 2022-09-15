Correctional service was wrong in ordering removal of killer's photo: lawyer
The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) conceded Thursday a man who killed a Moncton, N.B., teen in the 1980s remains unlawfully at large.
-
Year-round schooling could be on the chopping block at CBEThe Calgary Board of Education is asking staff and parents if it should continue running year-round schools in the city.
-
Staffing shortage shutters emergency centre at P.E.I. hospital until OctoberAn overnight emergency centre at a hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will remain closed until at least October, according to the Island’s health authority.
-
Uncertainty looms over CAT ferry service between N.S. and MaineMonths after celebrating the return of the Nova Scotia to Maine ferry, business owners in Yarmouth, N.S., are now fearful after the Houston government signalled ending the ferry contract was a possibility.
-
North Bay hospital foundation member recognized for role in cancer care campaignNothing is more important to Kendra Clarke, the North Bay Regional Health Centre Foundation’s senior development officer, than finding ways to raise money to support the hospital.
-
-
'I think it's time': Campaign to induct NHL's first Asian player into Hall of FameLarry Kwong only played one shift in the NHL nearly 75 years ago. But supporters have launched a campaign to have him considered for induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
-
North Bay mayoral candidates go head-to-headClose to 50 people showed up for Wednesday night's mayoral candidate debate in North Bay.
-
Free menstrual products coming to Manitoba schools and sheltersA deal struck between the province and Shoppers Drug Mart this week will provide millions of menstrual products each year.
-
More patients leaving HSC ER without seeing doctor: Shared HealthHundreds of patients are walking out of the Health Sciences Centre (HSC)'s emergency room every month without seeing a doctor, according to new statistics.