Corrections officials seize contraband at B.C. prison, while new lockdown ordered at another

Corrections officials in British Columbia have seized another cache of contraband at a federal maximum-security prison in the Fraser Valley.

Kim MacPherson, assistant warden of management services at Kent Institution, says the cache, which included three cellphones, some cannabis concentrates and "various stabbing weapons," has an estimated institutional value of $17,800.

The items were seized at Kent Institution on Jan. 5, just two weeks after officials at the prison announced a similar seizure in which an estimated $183,300 worth of cannabis concentrates, crystal methamphetamine and cellphones were confiscated.

The Correctional Service of Canada says police have been notified and prison officials are investigating.

Prior to December, the last major seizure reported at the Agassiz, B.C., prison was on Aug. 24, when prison officials reported an estimated $287,700 worth of steroids, needles, cellphones, homemade weapons, THC and alcohol had been recovered.

The Correctional Service of Canada says it uses a variety of tools to prevent drugs from being smuggled into its prisons, including ion scanners and drug-detecting dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors.

The agency says it is "heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions" in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone.

The CSC maintains a telephone tip line for the public to report incidents of smuggling, drug use or other security concerns at all federal prisons. Tipsters can call the anonymous line toll-free at 1-866-780-3784.

NEW LOCKDOWN AT MATSQUI INSTITUTION

Meanwhile, another Fraser Valley prison is under a renewed lockdown order.

The medium-security Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford was initially locked down on Jan. 4 after several inmates were stabbed during an altercation, according to prison officials.

The injured inmates were transported to hospital for treatment and the prison was put on lockdown, suspending all outside visits to the institution.

Fraser Health confirmed that Abbotsford Regional Hospital was also placed on lockdown to ensure the safety of patients, guests and staff as the inmates arrived for treatment. The health authority said the lockdown did not affect patient care.

The prison lockdown was lifted on Thursday, however a new lockdown order was imposed almost immediately in order to allow prison staff to "conduct an exceptional search," according to a statement from the correctional service.

"The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff, and inmates," the statement said. "Visits have been suspended until the search is completed. Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so."