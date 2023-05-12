'Corrosive substance' left on public toilets in Baden, Ont.: Police

Two people were hurt after what police believe was a “corrosive substance” was placed on toilet seats inside a public washroom in Baden, Ont.

Waterloo regional police say on Tuesday, May 9, they received reports that toilet seats at Sir Adam Beck Community Park had been tampered with.

According to police, between Saturday, May 6 and Monday, May 8, two people used the washroom and sustained unspecified injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact them.