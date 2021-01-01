A 51-year-old Corunna Ont. man has been charged with second-degree murder following an incident Thursday morning.

Police were called to a Riverside Drive home in the early morning hours of Dec. 31.

A Corunna woman, Cheryl Vanhuizen, 51, was found deceased.

Shawn Trowbridge, 51, also of Corunna, was arrested at the scene and charged with second degree murder.

The accused made a brief court appearance and remains in custody.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no concern for public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lambton OPP.