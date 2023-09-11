Corydon daycare shelters in place, buildings evacuated after gas leak
A number of commercial buildings on Corydon Avenue were evacuated Monday afternoon after a gas leak in the area.
The city said in a news release the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded at about 2:15 p.m. to reports of a ruptured natural gas line in the 2000 block of Corydon Avenue.
Once on scene, firefighters found a ruptured gas line venting natural gas into the air.
Emergency crews evacuated nearby commercial buildings as a precaution.
People at a nearby daycare also temporarily sheltered in place while firefighters monitored the natural gas levels in their space, to ensure readings remained at zero parts per million.
Access to the daycare was not impacted, the city said.
Manitoba Hydro crews arrived on scene, and work continues to repair the line.
