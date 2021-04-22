Cost, long-range forecast of COVID-19 vaccines in Waterloo Region unveiled

The Region of Waterloo has unveiled how much the local vaccination efforts will cost this year and where they expect to be with the rollout down the road.

In a Wednesday night council meeting, a transfer of $20 million was approved to cover the vaccine expenses.

A report says this amount will be covered entirely from the provincial government.

The costs include $16 million in staffing and another $3 million in facilities and security.

The region also reported at the meeting that, due to nationwide supply shortages of the COVID-19 vaccine, the number of bookings in the next few weeks will be lower than expected, and clinics will likely have to close for a few days.

“These [days the clinics are closed] are dates that people have not booked,” said Dr. Hsiu-Lil Wang, the Region of Waterloo’s Medical Officer of Health. “We’re not cancelling appointments.”

Public health adds that the supply of Pfizer is expected to be greater than anticipated come May and June.

"We're still on target to get 40 per cent of adults vaccinated by May 5," said Dr. Wang.