Cost of accessible playground at new family respite home partially covered — but more is needed

A new family respite home that’s under construction has received partial funding to build an accessible playground. But Family Respite Services says it needs more than $220,000 of community donations to reach the finish line of the entire project.

Last year, Family Respite Services announced it is building a new home that neighbours its current location on Howard Avenue. At the time, management said the current home which operates programs for children with disabilities was “severely outdated."

On Tuesday, W.E. Care For Kids announced it has donated $75,000, specifically allocated for the inclusion of an accessible playground.

“Now more than ever, children of all abilities need a safe outdoor space where kids can be kids,” said W.E. Care For Kids board president Mike Brain.

“This playground gives children of all abilities a place to have fun while developing their mind and bodies.”

The organization hopes its donation will “inspire the community” to continue adding contributions of their own, as about $225,000 is needed to complete construction on the new respite home and the accessible playground.

“Family Respite Services has zero government funding to build this respite home, so we have relied on the community to respond to this urgent respite need,” said Alexandria Fischer of Family Respite Services.

The organization said it works in partnership with 1,200 families who care for children with disabilities — and more than 600 direct support providers work directly with those families.



Family Respite Services hopes to have its new home up and running by January.