Cost of gas in Ontario set to drop to lowest level since April 15 on Friday

The cost of gasoline is expected to fall by four cents a litre Friday, reaching its lowest level since April 15, says one industry analyst.

Dan McTeague, the president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, said drivers in all cities in southern Ontario, including Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton, London, Kitchener, Barrie, Niagara, Kingston and Windsor, will be paying 174.9 cents per litre by the end of the work week.

The price of fuel will also be dropping by four cents a litre in Montreal on Friday to 190.9.