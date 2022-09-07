Cost-of-living supports to be unveiled by B.C. premier

With inflation forcing many British Columbians to stretch their budget, the province's premier is expected to announce some cost-of-living supports for residents.

John Horgan will speak alongside Minister of Finance Selina Robinson Thursday afternoon.

Few details were given about the announcement, but it comes the same day Canada hiked its interest rate yet again. The policy rate now stands at 3.25 per cent, up from 2.5 per cent, as the Bank of Canada aims to bring inflation back to its mandated two-per-cent target.

With an increased interest rate, some home owners may have to pay more on their mortgages. In fact, for those with variable rate mortgages, a 3.25 per cent interest rate could mean spending thousands of dollars more per year.

Late last month, results from a public opinion poll suggested British Columbians are becoming increasingly pessimistic about inflation.

Fifty-eight per cent of those polled said they're cutting back on discretionary spending, 45 per cent said they're driving less, and 43 per cent said they're delaying a major purchase.

"You see British Columbians a little bit higher than the national average worried about someone in their household losing a job due to the economy," Shachi Kurl, president of the Angus Reid Institute, told CTV News Vancouver.

The survey was conducted online among 2,279 Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. A survey like this would typically have a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points, 19 times out of 20, the institute said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Bhinder Sajan