Cost of policing Waterloo St. Patrick’s Day pegged at $267,000

The Waterloo Regional Police Service says it spent over a quarter of a million dollars responding to St. Patrick’s Day events in Waterloo’s University District this year. The majority of that – $181,000 – was for overtime pay.

At peak, around 8,000 people were at the unsanctioned street party on Marshall Street on Friday, March 17, police estimate in a report on Wednesday's police board meeting.

That’s around double the 4,000 partiers police estimate turned out last year, but far less than the estimated 33,000 who converged on Waterloo’s University District in 2019.

"Those numbers are down from other years, so we're happy to see that," Waterloo Mayor Dorothy McCabe told CTV News Monday.

'NOT SOMETHING WE WISHED HAPPENED'

This year, like the previous year, the City of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University fenced off Ezra Avenue, where St. Patrick’s Day revellers have gathered in past years. As a result, students shifted the party a short walk away to Marshall Street.

McCabe has said Marshall Street has more access points for emergency responders than Ezra Avenue, making it a comparatively safer place for large crowds to gather.

"We were pleased that they moved from that very unsafe area into an area that's more open where there was better access for people who were attending it to move about a little more safely," McCabe said.

The cost of the fencing, which is paid for by the city and university, is not included in the report going to the regional police board.

McCabe said policing efforts were impressive this year, but she’d rather taxpayer money didn’t need to be spent on these extra costs in the first place.

"Certainly this is not something that we wish happened in our city,” McCabe said. “Between the cost of the police and paramedics and to the city itself, we’d prefer to be able to spend that money on some other initiative that benefits our community and benefits our residents. Absolutely we wish we could put that money – as I'm sure the police service wishes they could put that money – to something that's actually a public good."

"We wish this were something that we could ultimately eliminate off the calendar year."

A MORE COST-EFFECTIVE APPROACH?

The Irish Real Life Festival says there could be better and more cost-effective ways to deal with unsantctioned parties, and while celebrations are important, it should still be a day of heritage for the Irish community.

"How can we help figure this out? How can be be present there so that we don't have to spend that way? It's a known way to keep things in check, but I'm not sure it's the best way to go about it," said Sue Nally, artistic director for the festival. "Can we find a way to engage a little differently? Maybe we should be involved in finding a way to do that better."

POLICE LAY 230 CHARGES

Between Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18, police say they laid 230 charges and arrested 18 people in the University District.

Eighty-two per cent of the charges were for violations of either the Liquor License Act or Highway Traffic Act.

Police have released the following breakdown of their St. Patrick ’s Day spending: