Cost to clean up Calgary encampment will be more than $16K: police

The costs to clean up an encampment in the Starfield Industrial Area will be more than $16,000, according to the Calgary Police Service.

Police began investigating the encampment in the 6200 block of 50 Avenue S.E. in late 2023 after receiving calls about people being threatened with hammers, axes and guns. However, when officers arrived, they found no suspects or victims.

In January, police returned to the area for a more detailed look, discovering a "substantial amount of refuse."

Police said it also appeared the occupants were dumping waste into a Forest Lawn creek.

"The camp included a structure made of plywood with a plastic roof and a bridge over the creek that led to a hole that had been cut in a chain-link fence where a much larger camp was found," a Monday news release stated.

"Sports equipment, stripped electric scooters, clothing, bedding and furniture were all found within."

Four people found in the encampment were given 30 days to pack up, clean the area and vacate.

Police say they worked with the Calgary community standards encampment team and the Alpha House encampment team to offer supports and sheltering options.

A week before the encampment residents would have to leave the area, officers returned to remind them about the upcoming clean-up.

Police say at that time, "no efforts had been made by the occupants to clean up" and they "indicated they had no intent to vacate the area."

Between Feb. 21, and 23, police say 183 cubic metres (200 cubic yards) of trash was removed using heavy equipment and six construction dumpsters.

"The clean-up costs are estimated to increase beyond $16,000 when crews return in the spring to remove the remainder of the garbage once the ground thaws," police said.

During the removal of the encampment, police arrested several people for outstanding warrants.

Four people were each charged with one count of causing damage to public land, causing accumulation of debris on public land and occupy public land without authorization.

"While we lead with compassion and connection to resources, public safety remains our priority," said Sgt. Trent Barker Peterson.

"Violence will not be tolerated and complete disregard for the wellbeing of our public lands is not acceptable behaviour in our community."

All of the people arrested have, according to police, been offered access to various social services.