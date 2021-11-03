Cost to take a trip on most BC Ferries routes going up as company removes fuel rebate

Those taking a trip on a BC Ferries route may notice the cost is a little higher starting next month.

In a statement Wednesday, the ferry service announced it'll remove a fuel rebate, meaning the cost of a ticket will go up by as much as 30 cents.

BC Ferries said the 0.5 per cent rebate will be removed starting Dec. 1, citing "market conditions and rising fuels costs."

Practically speaking, passengers will no longer save 10 cents on adult tickets and 30 cents on vehicle costs for trips between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island. Those going between islands will no longer save five cents for adults and 10 cents for vehicles.

"Over the past 17 years, BC Ferries has been using a fuel rebate/surcharge mechanism to manage the volatility in the price of fuel. When fuel prices are lower, BC Ferries passes lower fuel prices on to customers through a fuel rebate," the company explained in its statement.

"When fuel prices are higher, BC Ferries charges a fuel surcharge specifically designed to cover the additional cost of fuel only. There have also been periods with neither. The company does not benefit financially from surcharges or rebates."

The company explained the regulatory process in place to oversee fare increases is separate from the one used for fuel rebates or surcharges.

The only routes that won't have rebates removed are the ones between Port Hardy and Prince Rupert, Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii and Port Hardy and Central Coast. BC Ferries said those routes have a separate fuel rebate in place.