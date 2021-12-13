Costco pulls dog advent calendar over quality concerns

Costco Canada has issued a product advisory for a dog advent calendar over concerns that the product does not meet its quality standards.

The advisory, issued Saturday, says anyone who purchased the Irish Rover 2021 Advent Calendar (item #2462182) at a Costco warehouse or online between Oct. 1 and Dec. 8 should "immediately" stop feeding the treats to their pet "out of an abundance of caution."

"These Calendars do not meet our quality standards," Costco said in the statement, adding that Irish Dog Foods is reviewing the quality concerns.

Costco said customers can return the calendar to a warehouse for a full refund on their next visit.

The company is asking consumers to contact Irish Dog Foods at info@irishdogfoods.com or by telephone at 888-671-8851 if they require further information.

CTVNews.ca has reached out to Irish Dog Foods, but did not hear back at the time of publishing.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and ask you to please pass this information along to anyone to whom the product may have been given," Costco said.