Costumes depicting HRM landmarks create entertainment online

A costume designer has gone viral after reimagining some of the HRM’s most well-known landmarks into costumes.

Colin Muise is an X-ray technician by day. But in his off time, he’s been spending hours at his sewing machine.

The self-taught designer has pieced together an outfit depicting the Peggys Cove lighthouse, the wave along Halifax’s waterfront and Halifax’s town clock.

“Just for the pure entertainment value, myself, I find it probably equally as funny as you do,” Muise said.

The Nova Scotian found fame as he found himself bored during the pandemic. One TikTok video of him dancing in his clock costume racked up more than a million and a half views.

As Muised showed CTV News his costume for the interview, tourists were in awe.

“Impressive, very impressive,” one tourist said.

Muise’s niche is Halifax-area landmarks.

He sources his materials from the clearance sections of fabric stores and tries to push his own boundaries by picking landmarks and shapes people wouldn’t anticipate.

“I want to keep people on their toes a bit,” he said.

His take on the iconic waterfront wave is fabric stuffed with cotton batting almost like a pillow and a dress puffed out with tulle and crinoline.

Given how many people play on and run up the wave, Muise had to capture his social media shot when no one was around.

“I had to make it down at the crack of dawn on like a dreary Friday so that I didn't compete with children running up the wave and or me,” he said.

As for what’s next, Muise has lots of options to choose from.

The HRM has bridges, the Dingle Tower, smoke stacks and plenty of iconic boats.

The Harbour Hopper passed by mid-interview.

“The Harbour Hopper has definitely been suggested a bunch of times. My response is I don't particularly look like Harbour Hopper-shaped,” he said. “So I’m not sure it would be a very flattering outfit as a tour boat.”