Cottage country busy with loosening restrictions

With COVID-19 restrictions continuing to loosen, many businesses in cottage country are seeing a much-needed boost in revenue.

"A lot of restaurants now seem to be ordering stuff, so it's been pretty hectic," says Walker Davidson, the manager of The Old Station in Bracebridge. "There's been waits pretty much every day since we've been open. It's pretty amazing."

COVID-19 infection rates across Simcoe Muskoka are at the lowest they've been in nearly one year. It's drawing many people from different parts of the province to cottage country; welcome news to the owner of Momma Bears Ice Cream and Sweets in downtown Bracebridge.

"We're really going crazy now," says Margaret Campbell. "It's great. The town is alive; we're busy, fully staffed. It's wonderful."

Many campgrounds in the area saw heavy foot traffic this weekend, with 200 campers on the ground. KOA Campground in Gravenhurst says that is expected to be the trend moving forward throughout the season.

"[It's] definitely going to get a lot busier; that's the hope," says Micha Spengler of KOA campgrounds. "At the moment, we're more or less fully booked."

Business owners tell CTV News they are excited for further restrictions to lift when the province enters step three of its reopening plan on Friday, July 16.