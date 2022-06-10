Cottagers rethink summer plans as gas prices reach record highs

Spontaneous summer getaways for cottagers will be much less frequent for those feeling the pinch at the pumps.

The price of gas rose another two cents overnight Friday across Simcoe County and the GTA, and it's set to increase again Saturday to 215.9 cents per litre - an all-time record high.

"Part of being in Canada is enjoying the outdoors and going around," said Christine Simbirski, who stopped for gas in Barrie. "It's really hard that you've got to budget for that now."

Simbirski won't be the only budgeting as summer travel costs continue increasing.

As an avid kayaker, she said she anticipates fewer trips out on the water this summer to keep her costs at home down.

"We're going to see tomorrow gas prices hit that all-time record - 215.9 here in the GTA across most of southern Ontario," said Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy. "It's likely to go up at least another cent or two Sunday."

Rising gas prices haven't slowed down tourism operators in the heart of Muskoka, but they have changed how they plan their summer.

John Miller is the president of Muskoka Steamships & Discovery Centre in Gravenhurst and said he anticipates a jam-packed summer, despite the travel costs.

"Even though gas prices are extraordinarily high and the weather hasn't been the best, we have been extremely busy over the last two, three weeks," he added. "We're getting a lot more scheduled events than typical, which I think is what you'll start to see because of those rising costs."

While prices are set to break a record on Saturday, the squeeze at the pumps won't end there.

According to McTeague, gas prices in southern Ontario could rise above 2.20 cents per litre by the time July rolls around.