Cougar caught on camera in southwest Calgary
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
A southwest Calgary resident is raising the alarm after he snapped a photo of a cougar within city limits.
CTV News viewer Chris Fricke sent in the photo of the big cat hiding amongst the leaves of a tree in his backyard near Tremblant Place S.W. on Sunday.
He said he called wildlife officers about the sighting, but is spreading the word about the cougar to put his fellow Calgarians, especially those with small children and pets, on alert.
