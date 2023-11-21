Cougar killed after prowling through busy Victoria neighbourhood

A cougar that was spotted prowling through a busy Victoria neighbourhood Tuesday has been killed, in what police described as a "difficult decision" for officers involved.

The wildcat was first sighted in the city's Selkirk Waterfront area shortly before 5 a.m., prompting a warning from police and conservation officers.

About 12 hours later, authorities found the cougar in a park on Waterfront Crescent and decided to destroy the animal.

"Given the close proximity to a school and preschool during care hours, the amount of people and residences in the area, and the amount of time it would take for conservation officers to arrive, the risk to public safety was determined to be high," the Victoria Police Department said in a statement.

"We understand that people may feel strongly about this animal and its well-being, and we can assure you that this decision was not made lightly."

After the first sighting, police used the loudspeakers on their patrol cars to warn cyclists and pedestrians of the animal's presence.

In a statement, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said it's "uncommon" for cougars to wander through crowded parts of Victoria, but that it has happened before.

"The public is asked to take precautions in case of wildlife encounters, including leashing pets, travelling in groups and carrying bear spray," the BCCOS said.

When encountering a cougar, authorities recommend remaining calm, keeping the animal in view and trying to appear as large as possible before backing away slowly and giving the animal a clear route of escape.

Conservation officers warn to never run or turn one's back on a cougar, as sudden movements can provoke an attack.

"If a cougar shows interest or follows you, respond aggressively, maintain eye contact with the cougar, show your teeth and make loud noise. Arm yourself with rocks or sticks as weapons," advises the B.C. government's wildlife encounters website.

"If a cougar attacks, fight back, convince the cougar you are a threat and not prey, use anything you can as a weapon. Focus your attack on the cougar's face and eyes. Use rocks, sticks, bear spray or personal belongings as weapons. You are trying to convince the cougar that you are a threat, and are not prey."