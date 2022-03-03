Cougar nabbed near Nanaimo daycare, relocated outside city

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) says a cougar that was spotted in Nanaimo on Thursday morning was captured and relocated outside of the city.

The BCCOS says the cougar was first spotted near the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital early Thursday morning.

Conservation officers were alerted and used hounds to help track the cougar to a "parking lot outside a nearby daycare" around 9 a.m.

The animal was then tranquilized and checked over by a wildlife biologist with the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

Conservation officers say the male cougar was considered healthy before it was transported to a wooded area outside of the city.

The BCCOS adds that no reports of aggressive behaviour had been made about the animal.

The conservation service says the cougar "may have wandered further into town in search of deer."

"The #BCCOS would like to thank the #NanaimoRCMP and #NRGH for their assistance, as well as those who called the #RAPP line," said the conservation service in a social media post Thursday.