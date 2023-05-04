Cougar Ridge residents offer donations, support after flames destroy three homes

Residents of the southwest Calgary community of Cougar Ridge are offering donations and support to the victims of a Wednesday afternoon fire that burned three homes to the ground.

Emergency crews arrived around 2 p.m., following calls to 911 about a house fire on the 100 block of Cougartown Close S.W.

Firefighters arrived to discover one house fully engulfed, with fire spreading to the house next door, prompting a second alarm for additional resources.

Four people escaped the homes without injury, but two dogs are still unaccounted for.

Three homes in total were destroyed and a fourth had minor damage.

"I've never seen anything like it in my life," said Morgan Caouette, who lives nearby.

"We saw the smoke from the park across the road so we came to see and we were just in shock at seeing three houses on fire like this with billowing black smoke. I just feel so bad for the families, especially losing your dog, losing all of your things is just so tragic."

Other neighbours like Martin Walter describe the experience as "surreal," questioning why the homes in the area are built so close together.

"I think the homes are way too close. There was another house fire here in this neighbourhood last year and if it wasn't for the quick work of the firefighters, more houses would have been down, too," he said.

"I just feel for the families. Thank god no one was hurt."

Multiple fundraising initiatives have begun in the community to support the three families, which include five adults, a university student and a child in elementary school.

The West Springs Church is now collecting gift cards and donations for the families.

Pastor Kevin Bishop says it's important to bring the community together during a time of crisis.

"When we heard about the fires, we just wanted to do anything we could do to help so we called the Cougar Ridge Community Association and got started," he said.

"It's a humbling moment for us to have to help, but we want to help out and so just any little bit that we can do to help these families is worth gold."

EMERGENCY CREWS OFFER COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Members of the Calgary Police Victims Assistance Support Team (VAST) were on site Thursday to provide information, resources and additional support services for anyone who needed it.

The Calgary Fire Department is also knocking on doors and speaking with local residents in the area through a program called After The Emergency.

That program is a proactive approach to preventing future fires by giving out information on the importance of working smoke alarms and the common ways fires can start.

Fire information officer Carol Henke says there is no known cause of the fire at this point as the investigation continues.

She says the warm weather can add to the challenge of fighting a fire.

"The challenge is when homes are closer together, obviously that radiant heat will spread faster and cause the fire to spread more quickly. And you add the wind on top of that and then it grows incredibly quickly," Henke said.

"But I always want to focus on prevention. I mean, most of the fires we respond to on a daily basis are preventable and it is surprising that there are still people that do not understand that it is not safe and just not appropriate to put a cigarette butt into a planter pot."

Henke notes the improper disposal of smoking materials is a major cause of fires in Calgary and she encourages all residents to take extra precautions.