Cougar sighting in Lethbridge cemetery causes concern

Lethbridge police say they are working with Alberta Fish and Wildlife following reports of a cougar in a local cemetery.

Officers were called to Mountain View Cemetery at 1:30 a.m. on June 27 after the animal was seen near the Flame of Hope.

"Police attended the area but were unable to locate the cougar. Fish and Wildlife were subsequently notified," police said in a statement.

While the sighting was unconfirmed, Lethbridge police say it occurred very close to homes and a dog park, which is a particular concern.

"Police are advising the public to be aware of the possibility of a cougar in the area."

Anyone who witnesses a cougar in the area or elsewhere in Lethbridge is asked to contact the public safety communications centre at 403-328-4444.

Further information about cougars and what to do in the event that you encounter one can be found online.