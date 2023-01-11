Cougar sighting triggers 'hold and secure' protocol at View Royal school
The doors were locked at an elementary school in View Royal, B.C., for about an hour on Wednesday morning due to a cougar sighting in the area.
At approximately 10:20 a.m., Eagle View Elementary School was placed under a "hold and secure" protocol, which means doors to the school were locked but classes continued as usual.
The hold and secure was lifted at 12:05 p.m. after the West Shore RCMP verified there had been no more cougar sightings in the area, Eagle View principal Jana Relf said.
Hold and secure protocols are issued when a potentially dangerous situation occurs outside of a school, but is not related to the school itself, according to the Greater Victoria School District website.
The school sent an advisory to parents and caregivers Wednesday afternoon, advising students to walk in groups and stick to roadways, rather than wooded areas, when heading to school.
Update (12:20 p.m.) - The Hold & Secure at Eagle View Elementary has been lifted. #sd61learn https://t.co/3PNU9nZzBz— Greater Victoria SD (@sd61schools) January 11, 2023
