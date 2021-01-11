A cougar warning is in place for the Town of Banff and surrounding area after a big cat displayed aggressive behaviour, approaching a dog walker recently.

Residents and visitors walking and travelling outside are advised to stay in groups when possible and be especially alert around dawn and dusk, when wildlife is most active.

"Travel slowly if you are cycling or jogging and do no wear ear buds," reads the warning.

"Make noise to alert a cougar or other potentially dangerous wildlife to you presence."

Other tips include:

Carry bear spray that is easily accessible;

Keep dogs on a leash at all times and walk dogs during daylight hours when possible, and;

Never approach or feed wildlife.

Anyone who spots a cougar should face the animal and retreat slowly. Try to appear larger by holding your arms or an object above your head and be aggressive if needed by shouting or waving a stick.

More cougar safety tips can be found online.

Parks Canada has issued a warning for all areas surrounding and including the Town of Banff due to a cougar displaying aggressive behaviour after approaching a dog walker at a close distance https://t.co/HZpqcdJUSq #Banff pic.twitter.com/YKFHVGEc9l