Cougar warning issued for Canmore and surrounding areas

Alberta Parks is warning Canmore residents and visitors to take precautions after a cougar was spotted several times in the town and throughout Bow Valley Wildland Provincial Park.

The cat has been seen in town as well as near Cougar Creek, Montane Traverse Trail and Horseshoe Loop Trails.

A cougar warning was issued Sunday and officials are encouraging members of the public to take preventative measures to reduce the likelihood of a surprise encounter.

Park users should be aware of their surroundings, travel in groups and make plenty of noise. Dog owners should keep their animals on leash at all times.

Anyone who spots a cougar should report the sighting to Alberta Parks - Kananaskis Country Emergency Services Dispatch at 403-591-7755.