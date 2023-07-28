Cougar warning issued for Kananaskis’ Camp Chief Hector

A cougar warning has been issued for a popular camp west of Calgary.

The advisory for Camp Chief Hector YMCA, near Kananaskis, Alta., was issued on Wednesday due to recent cougar sightings and activities in the area.

Although an advisory is in place for the camp specifically, the advisory notes cougars can be encountered anywhere in the Kananaskis region at any time.

To avoid a surprise encounter with a cougar, you're advised to:

Make plenty of noise and travel in groups;

Be aware of your surroundings. Look and listen for cougars and their signs;

Keep your pet on a leash; and

Learn more about cougar safety on Alberta Parks' webpage or at WildSmart.

To report a cougar sighting you can call Alberta Parks at 403-591-7755.