Cougar warning issued for Kananaskis Country campground

Alberta Parks has issued a cougar warning at a campground in Kananaskis Country after an encounter with one of the cats.

Officials say a hiker was out with their dogs at Paddy's Flat campground in the Elbow River Provincial Recreation Area when they were followed by a cougar.

The animal did not attack the person or their dogs, but officials are monitoring the situation.

"Although an advisory is in place for this area, cougars can be encountered anywhere in the Kananaskis region and at any time," officials said in a statement on the Alberta Parks website.

The agency offers the following tips to prevent surprise encounters with cougars:

Make plenty of noise and travel in groups;

Be aware of your surroundings – look and listen for cougars or any possible signs of their presence; and

Keep pets on a leash while out walking.

Further information on cougar safety can be found online.

The warning for Paddy's Flats will be in place until further notice.

All cougar sightings should be reported by calling 403-591-7755.