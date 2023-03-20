Cougar warning issued for Kananaskis Country trail

Alberta Parks says users of a popular trail in Kananaskis Country should take precautions because of a cougar sighting in the area.

Officials said online that there was a close encounter with one of the animals on the High Rockies Trail near the Blackshale Suspension Bridge last week.

That's located in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park, just off Highway 742.

It's the same area as another cougar encounter that occurred in mid-January.

The trail hasn't been closed, but officials suggest that anyone who is hiking the trail to travel in groups, keep their pets on a leash and make plenty of noise while walking.

While the sighting was in this area, Alberta Parks says the animals can be encountered anywhere.

"Although an advisory is in place for this area, cougars can be encountered anywhere in the Kananaskis Region and at any time," the website said.

Further details on how to protect yourself if you happen to encounter a cougar can be found online.