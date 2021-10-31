Cougars goalie's historic performance leads team to victory

An 87-year-old Canada West record was broken on Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. University of Regina Cougars gaoltender Brandon Holtby turned aside an astounding fifty shots to preserve the shut out and a 3-0 win.

A number of Holtby’s stops were high percentage chances including withstanding a flurry of attempts in deep with less than five minutes to play.

The Cougars opened the scoring with fewer than five minutes to play in the opening period when Ben Dupperault set up Riley Krane who gave the Cougars a 1-0 lead. Regina padded their lead 5:51 into the middle frame on the power play when Brennan Riddle connected for his first on the campaign, with assists going to Tyler Heidt and Connor Chaulk.

Turner Ripplinger added the empty-net goal with about 30 seconds remaining to make the score 3-0.

The Cougars men’s team is back in action on Friday, Nov. 12 when they host the Manitoba Bisons.

COUGAR WOMEN’S HOCKEY FALLS IN OT

The Cougars controlled the play in the second overtime session Saturday afternoon but a single scoring chance was all it took for the University of Alberta Pandas take a 3-2 victory at the Co-operators Centre.

Three minutes into double overtime, on the only offensive chance the Pandas mustered, Danica Namaka found a wide-open Payton Laumbach in the high slot who fired home a one-time shot through the legs of Cougars netminder Arden Kliewer to give Alberta a 3-2 win.

Lilla Carpenter-Boesch opened the scoring just 2:06 into the contest by hammering home a backhand chance in front of the goal to give Regina a 1-0 lead. Brooklyn Tews replied on the powerplay with a blast from the left defensive position to tie the game at 1. The Cougars entered the third period trailing by a single goal and were able to tie it on a blast from Jordan Kulbida on the powerplay that beat Pandas goalie Kirsten Chamberlain low.

The Cougars women’s hockey team travels to Manitoba next weekend for a two game set.