Cougars upset Pandas to earn spot in Canada West Final Four

The University of Regina Cougars women’s basketball team upset the University of Alberta Pandas 80-71 on Sunday afternoon to punch their ticket to the Canada West Final Four.

The Cougars put their defensive prowess on full display in the contest, holding two of Alberta’s three all-stars to just 12 points combined. With Claire Signatovich and Morgan Harris shut down, the Cougars found ways to be successful on offence.

Faith Reid, who is currently ranked eighth in Canada West for shooting, finished with 21 points and four rebounds. Cara Misskey couldn’t miss either, connecting on 42 percent of her shots for 14 points and picked up three rebounds. Misskey’s efforts earned her player of the game honours.

Alberta had finished the regular season as the top ranked team in the Central Division and seventh nationally amongst U Sports teams.

The University of Regina Cougars now advance to the Canada West Final Four for the first time since 2005 and will meet the University of Winnipeg Wesmen on March 18. A win in the Final Four would earn them a shot at the U Sports National Championship being held at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont. this year.

The Cougars men’s team advanced to the Canada West Final Four on Saturday, as well.

