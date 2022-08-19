Could a mattress topper help you sleep at night?

If you have trouble getting a good night's sleep, there's a chance you may need to buy a new mattress. But, can you save money by simply buying a mattress topper instead?

Some new mattresses can cost thousands of dollars, but you can buy a mattress topper for a lot less.

Denise Friedly runs a vacation rental business and takes her guests’ sleep very seriously so she has been considering adding mattress toppers to her beds.

"There just seems like there are so many choices, between the actual shape of the top and the materials," said Friedly.

Researchers at Consumer Reports said before you buy, it’s important to know what a mattress topper can and can’t do.

"A mattress topper can help relieve pressure points for back and side sleepers and it can make a good mattress feel more comfortable," said Tanya Christian, home editor with Consumer Reports.

There are several types of toppers to choose from among them, memory foam toppers are a popular choice as they offer that “sinking in” feeling.

Expect to pay anywhere from $50 to about $300 depending on its thickness and materials.

“The only thing about memory foam is that it does trap heat, so you might want to consider another kind if you sleep hot,” said Christian.

There’s also latex made from the sap of rubber trees that offers a “springier” feel and can be naturally cooling.

“If you’re craving a comfier, fluffier feel, try wool, cotton, feather and other fiber fills,” said Christian.

But before you spend the money on a topper, Christian said take a hard look at your mattress because a topper can only do so much.

“Adding a mattress topper to a caving, sagging or otherwise non-supportive mattress is not going to make it more supportive or better to sleep on," said Christian.

So if your mattress has seen better days it may be better to invest in a new one, instead of spending a hundred on a mattress topper.

If you do buy a mattress topper some come with straps to help them stay put and a removable washable cover and keep in mind mattress toppers can add five to 10 centimeters in height so you may need larger sheets.