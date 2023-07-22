'Could have been a tragic event': Local residents help boaters who crashed into rocks: RCMP

Three people were injured when a commercial fishing boat crashed into the rocks on the west coast of Vancouver Island, Port McNeill RCMP say.

The collision happened on the evening of July 13 near the remote community of Kyuquot, according to police.

Mounties say the vessel was registered to a charter fishing resort in the area, and its occupants were staff members along with one friend.

After the crash, local residents were quick to jump into action, transporting three people to a medical facility, where they were treated for minor injuries, police say.

Port McNeill RCMP is investigating the incident with the help of RCMP West Coast Marine Services, and the involvement of WorkSafeBC is “expected.”

“The Port McNeill RCMP would like to thank the local residents for the quick and timely response to this incident,” Cpl. Spencer Mylymok said in a news release. “Their efforts contributed to a safe outcome to what could have been a tragic event.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Port McNeill RCMP at 250-956-4441.