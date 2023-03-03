'Could have resulted in tragedy': RCMP say woman was impaired while speeding on Pat Bay Highway

The Sidney/North Saanich RCMP say a driver was allegedly impaired and did not have a valid licence when she was spotted speeding excessively on the Patricia Bay highway last month.

On Feb. 11, Mounties say they saw a vehicle speeding "well in excess" of the posted speed limit of 90 km/h on the highway around 9 p.m.

In a release Friday, police said they estimated the driver was travelling at least 40 km/h over the speed limit.

Officers at the scene turned on their emergency lights and siren and pulled the car over, which police describe as a white sedan.

While speaking with the driver, police say they noticed signs of alcohol impairment.

"This driver was not only driving well above the speed limit, but they were impaired as well," said Sidney/ North Saanich RCMP detachment commander Wayne Conley.

"It was also determined that they did not hold a valid licence, as it was revoked previously for driving while impaired," he said.

The woman, who is from Victoria, was issued an immediate 90-day driving ban and police are recommending criminal charges of impaired driving.

Her vehicle was also impounded for 30 days.

"The reckless act, combining speed and alcohol while driving, put the public at significant risk and could have resulted in a tragedy," said Conley. "Fortunately, the driver was apprehended before anyone was hurt."